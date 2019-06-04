Share Of Non-Cash Payments By Payment Cards Up 5 Percentage Points To 50% In Q1

In the first three months of 2019, the share of non-cash payments using payment cards increased by 5 percentage points to 50% year over year.

The NBU said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The results of the fist quarter of 2019 showed a positive trend in the development of cashless payments.

In Ukraine, eight out of 10 operations with a payment card are non-cash.

According to the results of the fist quarter of 2019, the share of non-cash payments in terms of the volume of transactions with payment cards reached 50%.

This is 5 percentage points more compared to the results of 2018 (45%).

In total, in the first quarter of previous years, there was a decrease in the volume of card transactions, due to seasonal fluctuations.

In the current period, such an increase in the share of non-cash transactions is mainly due to: a decrease in the volume of cash withdrawal operations (by 10% by volume and by 5% by quantity), compared with the fourth quarter of 2018; stable positive trend in non-cash transactions (an increase of 0.2%), compared with the fourth quarter of 2018.

The volume of cashless payments using payment cards increased by 45% compared to the first quarter of last year and made UAH 395.5 billion; and the number of non-cash transactions - by almost 35% and made 906 million operations.

The volume of non-cash transactions was distributed as follows: the operations of transferring funds from card to card (P2P transfers) accounted for 39% or UAH 153 billion, the average bill was UAH 1,576; operations to pay for goods / services on the Internet made 17% or UAH 69 billion, the average bill - UAH 472; transactions of transferring funds from a card to a bank account on the Internet (for example, deposit replenishment, loan repayment, etc.) made 13% or about UAH 52 billion, the average bill was UAH 264; payments using payment terminals accounted for 29% or UAH 113 billion (of which 22% were contactless payments made by cards, and 4% were payments using NFC gadgets), the average bill was UAH 250; non-cash transactions at ATMs and self-service machines made only 2% or UAH 8 billion, the average bill was UAH 593.

The largest number of non-cash transactions was carried out using payment terminals - about 50% of the total.

In the first three months of 2019, the total number of payment cards in Ukraine increased by 4% to 61.8 million units (of which 60% are active payment cards).

At that, the number of contactless active payment cards during this period increased by 15% to 4.5 million units.

Already every eighth active payment card in Ukraine is contactless.

Increasing public demand for non-cash transactions and popularizing innovative payment services stimulates further expansion of the payment infrastructure.

Since the beginning of 2019, the network of trading payment terminals has grown by 4% to 289,600 units, of which 600 units are mobile payment terminals (mPOS).

At that, 81% of trade POS-terminals in Ukraine provided the possibility of making contactless payment (as of April 01, 2019).

The overall ratio of the number of payment terminals to the number of the resident population of Ukraine has grown by 3% since the beginning of the year and reached 7,300 units per 1 million population.

In the regional context, there is still an uneven distribution of the terminal network.

The smallest number of payment terminals over the number of population can be traced in Zakarpattia region (4,000 units per 1 million population), Donetsk region (3,100 units per 1 million population) and Luhansk region (1,900 units per 1 million population).

Kyiv (19,100 units per 1 million population), Kyiv region (10,500 units per 1 million population), Dnipropetrovsk region (9,900 units per 1 million population) and Odesa region (8,200 units per 1 million population) dominate on this indicator.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the share of non-cash payments using payment cards increased by 5.8 percentage points to 45.1% year over year (39.3%).