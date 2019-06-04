Kniazev Dismisses Kyiv Regional National Police Department Head Tsenov

Head of the National Police Serhii Kniazev has dismissed Dmytro Tsenov as the head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv region.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the spokesperson for the Main Department of the National Police, Mykola Zhukovych.

He said that Tsenov has already said goodbye to his team and thanked for work.

Now the acting head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv region is Andrii Nebitov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor's office of Kyiv region has requalified the case upon death of a five-year-old boy from negligent homicide into an intentional homicide.

Head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv region, Dmytro Tsenov, has submitted his resignation statement and is asking to send him to the zone of the Joint Forces Operation.