Naftogaz Cuts Gas Price For Population By 7% To UAH 8,017 Per 1000 Cubic Meters For July

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company has reduced the price of gas for the population by 7.07% or UAH 610 to UAH 8,017 per 1000 cubic meters (VAT and cost of transportation inclusive) for July.

Naftogaz of Ukraine’s Board Chairman Andrii Kobolev has posted this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that gas on the international market is becoming cheaper again, and thanks to this, Naftogaz in June reduces gas prices for industrial consumers by almost 8%.

“According to the government’s decision, the price of Naftogaz for commercial consumers forms the price of gas for the population valid next month. Consequently, in July Naftogaz will release gas for the needs of the population by almost 8% cheaper - UAH 5,803 / thousand cubic meters (without VAT, transportation and distribution)," Kobolev said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Naftogaz has raised the price of natural gas for households by UAH 380 or 4.6% to UAH 8,627 per 1000 cubic meters (including VAT) for June.

The Cabinet of Ministers brought resolutions regulating the price of natural gas in line with each other in May.

The Cabinet of Ministers and Naftogaz of Ukraine agreed to reduce the regulated price of gas for households and heating utilities for May by UAH 303 or 3.54% to UAH 8,247 per thousand cubic meters on April 22.

This price was approved at a meeting attended by Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman and Naftogaz of Ukraine’s Board Chairman Andrii Kobolev.

The approved mechanism provides for the following approach to pricing: if the market price for industrial customers is lower than the price established in the government decree No. 867 of October 19, 2018, the household price reduces accordingly.