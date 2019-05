Valerii Heletei, the head of the State Guard Department, has sent in resignation.

He wrote this on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He sent in resignation after the inauguration of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 14, 2014, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Valerii Heletei as the Defense Minister.

He was appointed the head of the State Guard Department.