subscribe to newsletter
26.15 26.5
29.05 29.7
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Trump Attorney Giuliani Urges Ukrainian President Elect Zelenskyi To Investigate Possible Agreement Of Ukrainian Officials, U.S. Embassy, And U.S. Politicians On Support To Clinton At Election
15 May 2019, Wednesday, 16:37 60
Politics 2019-05-16T15:00:13+03:00
Ukrainian news
Trump Attorney Giuliani Urges Ukrainian President Elect Zelenskyi To Investigate Possible Agreement Of Ukraini

Trump Attorney Giuliani Urges Ukrainian President Elect Zelenskyi To Investigate Possible Agreement Of Ukrainian Officials, U.S. Embassy, And U.S. Politicians On Support To Clinton At Election

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, urges Ukrainian President Elect Volodymyr Zelenskyi to investigate possible agreement of Ukrainian officials, the Embassy of the United States in Ukraine, and representatives of the Democratic Party on help to Hillary Clinton during the presidential election campaign in 2016.

Rudolph Giuliani said this in an interview with Inter TV channel journalist Dmytro Anopchenko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The journalist posted the interview on his Facebook page.

Rudolph Giuliani said he had been planning to come to Ukraine to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyi. However, he canceled his plans as, according to Giuliani, representatives of the team of Zelenskyi are unfriendly to Trump.

According to Giuliani, one of them illegally helped Hillary Clinton during the presidential election campaign in 2016.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President of the United States Donald Trump has congratulated Volodymyr Zelenskyi on the victory in the presidential election 2019 and assured of further support to Ukraine.

Больше новостей о: USA Hillary Clinton President Donald Trump presidential election Volodymyr Zelenskyi Rudolph Giuliani

Archive
News
Ukrainian Language Law Will Take Effect On July 16 14:03
Rada Decides To Hold Zelenskyi’s Inauguration On May 20 At 10 A.M. 14:00
57% Of Pollees Questioned By Yaremenko Institute, Rating Sociological Group And Social Monitoring Center Ready To Vote For Ukraine’s Accession To EU At Referendum 13:57
Singer Vakarchuk To Take Part In Parliamentary Election With His Holos Party 13:55
IMF Mission Will Arrive In Ukraine On May 21 13:50
more news
Trump Attorney Giuliani: U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine Yovanovitch Resisted To Trump's Policies 12:11
Trump Attorney Giuliani Calls Kolomoiskyi Criminal Oligarch 16:43
Trump Attorney Giuliani Urges Ukrainian President Elect Zelenskyi To Investigate Possible Agreement Of Ukrainian Officials, U.S. Embassy, And U.S. Politicians On Support To Clinton At Election 16:37
Former Commander Of National Guard Allerov Refuses To Give Testimony 12:02
Poroshenko Signs Law On Functioning Of Ukrainian As State Language 16:54
more news
Parubiy Signs Law On Functioning Of Ukrainian As State Language 17:44
Lutsenko: Decision To Serve Ex-Ecology Minister Zlochevskyi With Suspicion Of Money Laundering Lawful 18:01
NACB Serves Notification Of Suspicion To Former Commander Of National Guard Allerov 11:58
Former Commander Of National Guard Allerov Refuses To Give Testimony 12:02
Source: Investigation To Request Court To Order Arrest Of Former Commander Of National Guard Allerov With Alternative Of Bail Of UAH 10 Million 12:05
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok