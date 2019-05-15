Trump Attorney Giuliani Urges Ukrainian President Elect Zelenskyi To Investigate Possible Agreement Of Ukrainian Officials, U.S. Embassy, And U.S. Politicians On Support To Clinton At Election

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, urges Ukrainian President Elect Volodymyr Zelenskyi to investigate possible agreement of Ukrainian officials, the Embassy of the United States in Ukraine, and representatives of the Democratic Party on help to Hillary Clinton during the presidential election campaign in 2016.

Rudolph Giuliani said this in an interview with Inter TV channel journalist Dmytro Anopchenko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The journalist posted the interview on his Facebook page.

Rudolph Giuliani said he had been planning to come to Ukraine to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyi. However, he canceled his plans as, according to Giuliani, representatives of the team of Zelenskyi are unfriendly to Trump.

According to Giuliani, one of them illegally helped Hillary Clinton during the presidential election campaign in 2016.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President of the United States Donald Trump has congratulated Volodymyr Zelenskyi on the victory in the presidential election 2019 and assured of further support to Ukraine.