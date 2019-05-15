NACB Serves Notification Of Suspicion To Former Commander Of National Guard Allerov

The National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) served Yurii Allerov, the former commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, with notification of suspicion on May 14.

The NACB said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

Yurii Allerov is suspected of involvement in embezzlement of UAH 81 million allocated for construction of housing for servicemen of the National Guard.

A court has yet to select a measure of preventive punishment for Allerov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 14, the NACB detained Allerov and Ukrbud Development director Maiboroda on suspicion of their involvement in embezzlement of UAH 81 million allocated for construction of housing for servicemen of the National Guard.