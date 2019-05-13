subscribe to newsletter
  • Court Receives 2 Lawsuits Against Reva Over Statements Against Donbas Residents
Court Receives 2 Lawsuits Against Reva Over Statements Against Donbas Residents

The District Administrative Court of Kyiv has received two lawsuits asking it to declare Minister of Social Policy Andrii Reva’s statements, in which he described residents of the non-government-controlled territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions as "scum," unlawful.

The press service of the court announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the lawsuits, the minister’s statements discriminate against and demean the human dignity of the Ukrainian citizens residing in the non-government-controlled territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions based on the territory in which they reside.

The lawsuits ask the court to declare the minister’s conduct unlawful and order him to refrain from making such statements.

The court is currently considering whether to consider the lawsuits.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, members of the parliament Natalia Koroliovska and Yurii Solod of the Opposition Bloc faction have asked the parliament to dismiss Reva.

Member of Parliament Yurii Boiko (independent), who is the founder of the For Life Opposition Platform, has called for criminal proceedings against the Reva for calling residents of the non-government-controlled territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions "scum."

