Zaporizhstal, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Azovstal Largest Recipients Of VAT Refunds In April

Zaporizhstal (Zaporizhia), ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region), and Azovstal received the largest amounts of VAT refunds in April 2019.

The State Treasury Serviceof Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The five companies with the largest amounts of VAT refunds were Zaporizhstal (UAH 850 million), ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (UAH 721 million), Azovstal (UAH 603 million), Illich integrated iron & steel works (UAH 534 million), Suntrade (UAH 353 million).

VAT refunds amounted to UAH 11.826 billion in April.

The largest amounts of VAT refunds were paid to taxpayers in Kyiv (UAH 9.778 billion), Lviv region (UAH 205.6 million), Kharkiv region (UAH 171.7 million), and Zaporizhia region (UAH 163.2 million).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 1, 2017, the Ministry of Finance launched an electronic automated register of claims for reimbursement of VAT running in test mode.