  Anti-Сorruption Court Head Tanasevych Declines To Assess Level Of Corruption In Ukraine
07 May 2019, Tuesday, 18:06
The head of the Higher Anti-Сorruption Court, Olena Tanasevych, has declined to assess the level of corruption in Ukraine.

Tanasevych was addressing journalists after her election as the head of the Higher Anti-Сorruption Court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I am not authorized to provide an assessment of the level of corruption," she said.

Tanasevych also refused to disclose her salary, her husband’s place of work, and the origin of the land plots indicated in her electronic asset declaration.

She refused to say when the Higher Anti-Сorruption Court might begin operation.

According to her, the issues of providing her with official housing in Kyiv and assigning her a personal guard have not yet been resolved.

Besides, according to her, the list of cases that are subject to consideration in the Higher Anti-Сorruption Court has not yet been submitted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Tanasevych, a former judge at the Pechenezhskyi District Court of Kharkiv region, was elected as the head of the Higher Anti-Сorruption Court, on Tuesday.

Tanasevych graduated from the Yaroslav the Wise Law Academy (Kharkiv).

She has been a judge since 2012.

Her sister worked at the Kharkiv Regional Economic Court.

Tanasevych will head the Higher Anti-Сorruption Court for three years.

