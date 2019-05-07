Local Budget Revenues Up 21.6% To UAH 84.1 Billion In 4M – Zubko

Vice Prime Minister / Minister of Regional Development, Construction and Housing Public Utility Economy, Hennadii Zubko, states that in the first four months of 2019, revenues of local budgets rose by 21.6% or UAH 15 billion year over year to 84.1 billion.

The minister has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, revenues from the individual income tax made UAH 49.4 billion, up 23.9% year over year.

The earnings from the single tax rose by 23.4% to UAH 11.7 billion, from land tax – by 23.6% to UAH 10.2 billion, and movables tax - by 32.8% to UAH 1.7 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, local budgets revenues rose by 22% or UAH 44 billion year over year to UAH 234 billion.