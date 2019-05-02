Zelenskyi’s Defense Expert Aparshyn Opposes Restoration Of Ukraine’s Nuclear Arsenal

Ivan Aparshyn, the national security and defense expert in president-elect Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s team, opposes restoration of Ukraine nuclear arsenal.

Aparshyn stated this in an interview with the Apostrof online publication, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Today, I would not advise doing this. Well, if we had nuclear weapons, would we have used it in the Crimea in 2014? We can restore nuclear weapons. I believe that we have such potential. However, as soon as we start doing this, we will have such sanctions imposed on us that we will have nothing left at," he said.

According to Aparshyn, the Budapest Memorandum does not oblige Ukraine to give up its tactical nuclear weapons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyi presented his presidential team on the 1+1 television channel on April 18.

He described Aparshyn as his expert on national security and defense.

Presidential candidate Anatolii Hrytsenko recently said that he would appoint Aparshyn as Ukraine’s minister of defense if elected president.

Aparshyn was born on May 25, 1956. He ran for parliament on the list of the Civic Position party and worked as the director of the military policy department and the chief inspector in the Defense Ministry.