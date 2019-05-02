subscribe to newsletter
26.35 26.75
29.3 29.85
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyi’s Defense Expert Aparshyn Opposes Restoration Of Ukraine’s Nuclear Arsenal
02 May 2019, Thursday, 17:28 18
Politics 2019-05-02T20:30:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyi’s Defense Expert Aparshyn Opposes Restoration Of Ukraine’s Nuclear Arsenal

Zelenskyi’s Defense Expert Aparshyn Opposes Restoration Of Ukraine’s Nuclear Arsenal

Ivan Aparshyn, the national security and defense expert in president-elect Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s team, opposes restoration of Ukraine nuclear arsenal.

Aparshyn stated this in an interview with the Apostrof online publication, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Today, I would not advise doing this. Well, if we had nuclear weapons, would we have used it in the Crimea in 2014? We can restore nuclear weapons. I believe that we have such potential. However, as soon as we start doing this, we will have such sanctions imposed on us that we will have nothing left at," he said.

According to Aparshyn, the Budapest Memorandum does not oblige Ukraine to give up its tactical nuclear weapons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyi presented his presidential team on the 1+1 television channel on April 18.

He described Aparshyn as his expert on national security and defense.

Presidential candidate Anatolii Hrytsenko recently said that he would appoint Aparshyn as Ukraine’s minister of defense if elected president.

Aparshyn was born on May 25, 1956. He ran for parliament on the list of the Civic Position party and worked as the director of the military policy department and the chief inspector in the Defense Ministry.

Больше новостей о: Volodymyr Zelenskyi Zelenskyi's team Ivan Aparshyn defense expert nuclear arsenal

Archive
News
Legendary board №90: helicopter repaired after being shot in Donbas and successfully fulfills tasks in DR Congo 19:25
Avakov Gets Highest Salary Among Members Of Cabinet In March 17:32
Zelenskyi’s Defense Expert Aparshyn Opposes Restoration Of Ukraine’s Nuclear Arsenal 17:28
U.S. Secretary Of State Pompeo, Chancellor Merkel Will Discuss Ukraine On May 7 17:25
Mukachevo - Kosice Train Will Be Launched On June 9 - Ukrzaliznytsia 17:20
more news
Russia Refuses To Extradite And Naturalizes 2 Ex-Officials Suspected Of Involvement In Tragic Events In Odesa On May 2, 2014 12:55
NACP Will Publish Analysis Of Final Financial Reporting From Zelenskyi And Poroshenko Before May 21 12:48
UN Monitoring Mission: Ukrainian Law Enforcers’ Investigation Into Odesa Tragedy Of May 2, 2014 Ineffective 12:26
Gazprom Will Appeal Against Arrest Of Its Assets In Luxembourg Under Respective Naftogaz's Appeal 12:32
PrivatBank Decides To Pay UAH 11.52 Billion In Dividends For 2018 12:44
more news
Russia Refuses To Extradite And Naturalizes 2 Ex-Officials Suspected Of Involvement In Tragic Events In Odesa On May 2, 2014 12:55
UN Monitoring Mission: Ukrainian Law Enforcers’ Investigation Into Odesa Tragedy Of May 2, 2014 Ineffective 12:26
NACP Will Publish Analysis Of Final Financial Reporting From Zelenskyi And Poroshenko Before May 21 12:48
Gazprom Will Appeal Against Arrest Of Its Assets In Luxembourg Under Respective Naftogaz's Appeal 12:32
PrivatBank Decides To Pay UAH 11.52 Billion In Dividends For 2018 12:44
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok