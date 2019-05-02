subscribe to newsletter
  Russia Refuses To Extradite And Naturalizes 2 Ex-Officials Suspected Of Involvement In Tragic Events In Odesa On May 2, 2014
02 May 2019, Thursday, 12:55 85
Russia Refuses To Extradite And Naturalizes 2 Ex-Officials Suspected Of Involvement In Tragic Events In Odesa On May 2, 2014

The Russian Federation has refused to extradite and naturalized two former heads of Odesa city police and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) suspected of being involved in the tragic events that took place in Odesa on May 2, 2014.

Head of the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission, Fiona Frazer, has said this at a press-conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The head of the Mission noted that the said two officials mentioned above are Dmytro Fuchedzhi and Volodymyr Bodelan.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the UN Monitoring Mission considers that the investigation carried out by Ukrainian law enforcers into the mass death of people in disorders in Odesa on May 2, 2014 is ineffective.

Fiona Frazer noted that 28 of 29 suspects of the mass disorders were separatists.

At the same time, both separatists and pro-Ukrainian activists were taking part in the clashes.

She noted that five of six murders in downtown Odesa on May 2, 2014 had not been investigated at all.

Besides, the death of 42 people during the fire at the Trade Unions House has not been investigated as well.

She said that a number of activists are systematically disrupt court hearings in the case upon the Odesa tragedy of May 2.

