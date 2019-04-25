subscribe to newsletter
Belarus Resumes Gasoline And Diesel Fuel Supplies To Ukraine And Poland

Belarus has resumed deliveries of light petroleum products (gasoline, kerosene, jet fuel) to Ukraine and Poland.

It is reported by the Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“On April 25, shipments of light petroleum products to Ukraine began in volumes proportional to the obligations formed by existing contracts,” the newspaper reports, citing the CJSC Belarusian Oil Company.

It is also noted that the Belarusian Oil Company will supply 32,000 tons of diesel fuel and 10,000 tons of gasoline to the Ukrainian buyers.

The deputy chairman of the Belneftekhim concern, Vladimir Sizov, also noted that the company lost about USD 100 million due to the receipt of poor-quality oil and the stopping of supplies to the territory of Ukraine and Poland.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, Belarus has suspended exports of light petroleum products (gasoline, kerosene, jet fuel) to Ukraine, Poland, and the Baltic countries.

Following the suspension of exports of petroleum products from Belarus the A-95 Consulting Group said it was necessary to find alternative sources of supplies.

The government of the Russian Federation has banned exports of crude and petroleum products to Ukraine starting June 1, 2019.

In January - March 2019, Ukraine imported from Russia petroleum products for USD 459.9 million (41.45% of the imports).

