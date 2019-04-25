subscribe to newsletter
26.6 26.9
29.6 30.2
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • EU Delegation Head Mingarelli Seeing No Threats To Visa-Free Travels After Election Of Zelenskyi As President Of Ukraine
25 April 2019, Thursday, 13:34 26
Politics 2019-04-25T13:38:00+03:00
Ukrainian news
EU Delegation Head Mingarelli Seeing No Threats To Visa-Free Travels After Election Of Zelenskyi As President

EU Delegation Head Mingarelli Seeing No Threats To Visa-Free Travels After Election Of Zelenskyi As President Of Ukraine

Head of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine Hugues Mingarelli sees no threats to visa-free travels between Ukraine and the EU in view of the election of Volodymyr Zelenskyi as the President of Ukraine.

Mr. Mingarelli said that at an event of the European business association, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I see no reasons for us to cancel visa-free travels. I see no threats,” said Mingarelli.

He added that the visa-free travels for the citizen of Ukraine has become a very concrete action by the EU so in order to preserve it Ukraine must do its best.

Besides, he noted that Ukraine has to stand by its obligations in compliance with the Ukraine - European Union Association Agreement.

The EU also insists on reformation of law enforcement bodies in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 21, Ukraine hosted the second round of the presidential election.

A total of 73.22% or 13.5 million voters supported presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, and 24.45% or 4.5 million voters for incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko.

Больше новостей о: EU election visa-free travels visa-free regime Hugues Mingarelli presidential election Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Archive
News
Rada Requires Media, State And Local Agencies, Ukrainian Companies To Have Ukrainian Versions Of Their Websites, Make Them Default 19:13
DPL To Simplify Mechanism For Crossing Border With Russia 19:05
Poroshenko To Immediately Sign Newly Adopted Language Law 19:00
Belarus Resumes Gasoline And Diesel Fuel Supplies To Ukraine And Poland 18:57
Constitutional Court Denying Possibility Of Disrupting President Inauguration 18:54
more news
World’s first cyborg Neil Harbisson gives a lecture in Kyiv 13:54
Defense Ministry: Russia Increasing Strength Of Its Troops At Border With Ukraine, No Signs Of Improvement Of Military-Political Situation 13:43
PGO Will Arrest Yanukovych Immediately On His Arrival In Ukraine 13:49
Putin Simplifies Naturalization Of Donbas Residents By Russia 16:18
Zelenskyi's Team Urges Cabinet To Hold Negotiations With IMF On Cutting Gas Price For Population From May 1 13:39
more news
Total State Debt Up 0.7% To USD 78.8 Billion In March 18:22
EU Delegation Head Mingarelli Seeing No Threats To Visa-Free Travels After Election Of Zelenskyi As President Of Ukraine 13:34
Naftogaz Ups Gas Prices For Industrial Consumers For May By 5.2-11.5% To UAH 7,558.8-8,337.60 Per Thousand Cubic Meters 13:31
Zelenskyi's Team Urges Cabinet To Hold Negotiations With IMF On Cutting Gas Price For Population From May 1 13:39
Defense Ministry: Russia Increasing Strength Of Its Troops At Border With Ukraine, No Signs Of Improvement Of Military-Political Situation 13:43
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok