EU Delegation Head Mingarelli Seeing No Threats To Visa-Free Travels After Election Of Zelenskyi As President Of Ukraine

EU Delegation Head Mingarelli Seeing No Threats To Visa-Free Travels After Election Of Zelenskyi As President

Head of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine Hugues Mingarelli sees no threats to visa-free travels between Ukraine and the EU in view of the election of Volodymyr Zelenskyi as the President of Ukraine.

Mr. Mingarelli said that at an event of the European business association, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I see no reasons for us to cancel visa-free travels. I see no threats,” said Mingarelli.

He added that the visa-free travels for the citizen of Ukraine has become a very concrete action by the EU so in order to preserve it Ukraine must do its best.

Besides, he noted that Ukraine has to stand by its obligations in compliance with the Ukraine - European Union Association Agreement.

The EU also insists on reformation of law enforcement bodies in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 21, Ukraine hosted the second round of the presidential election.

A total of 73.22% or 13.5 million voters supported presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, and 24.45% or 4.5 million voters for incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko.