President Will Be Able To Disband Rada Until June 14 – Head Of District Administrative Court Of Kyiv Vovk

Head of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv, Pavlo Vovk, states that the President will legal grounds to disband the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine until June 14.

Vovk has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Vovk said he had analysed the effective legislation and made simple mathematical calculations to define the date.

He said that six months during which the President is not allowed to disband the Parliament have to be calculated not from the date the MPs took their oath, but from the first meeting of the newly elected parliamentary composition.

Therefore, given the official date of October 27 for the next regular parliamentary election the authorities of the incumbent Verkhovna Rada might last until October 16, 2019.

Vovk is confident that from both theoretical and practical viewpoint, the authorities of the incumbent Rada might last until December 14, 2019 or 48 days after the election, which allows the President to disband the Parliament until June 14.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy, has ruled out the possibility of Rada’s disbandment.