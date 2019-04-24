Defense Ministry: Russia Increasing Strength Of Its Troops At Border With Ukraine, No Signs Of Improvement Of Military-Political Situation

Defense Ministry: Russia Increasing Strength Of Its Troops At Border With Ukraine, No Signs Of Improvement Of

The Defense Ministry of Ukraine says the Russian Federation is increasing the strength of its army at the border with Ukraine and there are no signs of improvement of the military-political situation.

The press service of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine announced this in a statement following the meeting of Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak with Claus Hjort Frederiksen in Kyiv on April 24, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In this environment the main task of Ukraine is increasing the capacities of the armed forces and consolidation of the defense capacities through the military reform," the Ukrainian minister said.

Minister Poltorak thanked Denmark for its political, financial, economic, and technical support to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia moved another battalion to the border with Ukraine after the first round of the presidential elections in Ukraine.