23 April 2019, Tuesday, 17:37 11
Politics 2019-04-23T21:16:39+03:00
Ukrainian news
SBI Serves Veteran Affairs Service Ex-Head With Suspicion Of Involvement In Theft Of UAH 22 Million

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has served Artur Derevianko, the former head of the State Service for the Affairs of War Veterans and Participants in the Antiterrorist Operation, with notification of suspicion of involvement in the theft of UAH 22 million.

The press service of the State Bureau of Investigation announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Derevianko was the chairman of the State Service for the Affairs of War Veterans and Participants in the Antiterrorist Operation from September 2014 to June 2017.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers created the Ministry of Veterans Affairs and abolished the State Service for the Affairs of War Veterans and Participants in the Antiterrorist Operation in late November 2018.

SBI Serves Veteran Affairs Service Ex-Head With Suspicion Of Involvement In Theft Of UAH 22 Million
