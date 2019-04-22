EU Congratulates Zelenskyi On Election As President, Promises Further Support To Ukraine

The European Union congratulates Volodymyr Zelenskyi on his election as President of Ukraine and promises further support to the country.

This is said in the joint letter of European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to Volodymyr Zelensky, President-elect of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As President of Ukraine, you can count on the EU's strong support to Ukraine's reform path, including consolidating the rule of law, fighting corruption, maintaining macro-financial stability and pursuing the essential reform of the energy sector. We strongly believe the further implementation by the EU and Ukraine of the Association Agreement, including the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area, can be a crucial instrument in this respect. You can also count on the EU's continued and steadfast support of Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity," reads the letter.

They also express appreciation for the strong attachment to democracy and the rule of law that the people of Ukraine have demonstrated throughout the electoral process. They consider this a major achievement in the complex political, economic and security environment, against the backdrop of continuous challenges to Ukraine's territorial integrity.

"Significant progress has been made in the five years since Ukraine's Revolution of Dignity, and much remains to be accomplished to fully realise the peaceful, democratic and prosperous Ukraine that its citizens have called for," the letter reads.

They wish Zelenskyi a successful term as President and look forward to meeting him at the earliest mutually agreed date.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the second round of the presidential election, a total of 73.17% of voters supported presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi; and 24.50% - incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, following results of calculation of 90.10% of e-ballot papers by the Central Election Commission.

Following publication of the data of exit polls on Sunday evening President of the European Council Donald Tusk congratulated presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, on the victory in the presidential election 2019.