Saakashvili Asking SBU To Lift Ban On His Entry To Ukraine, Acquires Air Ticket For April 22

Former president of Georgia / former chairperson of the Odesa Regional State Administration / leader of the New Forces Movement political party, Mikheil Saakashvili, has addressed Chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Hrytsak, requesting to lift the ban on his entry to Ukraine and announced he had acquired an air ticket to Ukraine for April 22.

Saakashvili said this on the air of the NASH TV channel.

He also called the results of the second round of the presidential election in Ukraine a real electoral revolution.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President of the European Council Donald Tusk; Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg; U.S. Embassy, President of Poland Andrzej Duda; and President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron have congratulated presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, on the victory in the presidential election 2019.

