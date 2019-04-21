Zelenskyi - 71.90%, Poroshenko - 25.79% Following Calculation Of 5.27% E-Ballot Papers By CEC

In the second round of the presidential election, a total of 71.90% of voters supported presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi; and 25.79% - incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, following results of calculation of 5.27% of e-ballot papers by the Central Election Commission.

This follows from the data posted in the Election information and analytical system at the CEC, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The data is being updated.

Results of the election will have to be declared by the CEC not later than on May 1.

The presidential inauguration will have to take place note later on May 31.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of 6 pm, in the second round of the presidential election, 73% voted for actor / TV presenter Volodymyr Zelenskyi, 25.5% for incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, according to the National exit-poll-2019 consortium, which includes the Democratic Initiatives foundation, the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology and Oleksandr Razumkov Center for Economic and Political Studies.