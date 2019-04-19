1+1 TV Channel Host Dubinskyi Asking Court To Ban On Poroshenko, Rainin And Kononenko's Leaving Abroad

A host of the 1+1 TV channel, Oleksandr Dubinskyi is asking the District Administrative Court of Kyiv to impose a ban on leaving abroad for President Petro Poroshenko, Presidential Administration Head Ihor Rainin and first deputy chairperson of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction Ihor Kononenko.

This follows from a statement by the court’s press service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The District Administrative Court of Kyiv has received the appeal from Oleksandr Dubinskyi to the National Police, Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Administration of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on declaring unlawful their inaction in protection of national security of Ukraine.

In particular, the plaintiff is asking the court to ban leaving abroad for the said officials for the period of one after the presidential and parliamentary elections.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, former member of the Ukrainian Parliament, David Zhvania, is asking the District Administrative Court of Kyiv to ban President Petro Poroshenko and other 180 officials from leaving abroad after the elections.