Zelenskyi’s Team Member Strakhova Publishes Reforms Planned For Banking Sector

Member of the team of presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi / former corporate secretary of the nationalized PrivatBank, Viktoriya Strakhova, has published reforms planned for the banking sector in case Volodymyr Zelenskyi is elected as the President of Ukraine.

She has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In our financial dream country: Ukrainian banks credit long-term investment projects and construction of roads all over Ukraine – the volume of corporate loans is times higher than the current one; small businesses and entrepreneurs can attract loans for business development at lowered rates able to let them stably develop," wrote Strakhova.

Besides, she added that it is also planned to introduce an opportunity for the most of young families to afford mortgage loans; financial services users have to be protected from their rights infringement; most of the financial services are transferred into the digital format; the level of financial awareness of people allows them to plan their financial future.

