Poroshenko And Zelenskyi Campaign Headquarters Reach Agreement With Olimpiyskiy NSC On Lease Of Stadium On Apr

The election campaign headquarters of presidential candidates Petro Poroshenko and Volodymyr Zelenskyi have reached agreement with the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex on lease of the national stadium on the evening of April 19.

Oleh Medvedev, an adviser to Poroshenko and the spokesperson for his election campaign headquarters, announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"An agreement was reached this morning, and it was signed by representatives of the election campaign headquarters of Petro Poroshenko and Volodymyr Zelenskyi. It is a trilateral agreement on lease of the stadium for the evening of April 19," he said.

According to him, security during a presidential debate at the stadium remains a key issue.

Medvedev stressed that the debate should not turn into a show.

According to him, information available to him indicates that Zelenskyi’s team has begun bringing stage equipment into the stadium.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko’s election campaign headquarters has announced that he could go to the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex to debate Zelenskyi on April 19 if the time of the debate does not clash with the time of the legally mandated debate on public television.