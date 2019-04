Ukraine, Slovakia Agree To Extend Maximum Stay Of Their Citizens In Border Areas To 90 Days

Ukraine and Slovakia have agreed to extend the maximum period for which their citizens can stay in the two countries’ border areas from 30 to 90 days.

Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman announced this on Twitter, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“A number of documents have been signed with the prime minister of Slovakia. A supplement to the agreement on local border traffic, which broadens the list of border settlements and sets the period of continuous stay in the border zone [at 90 days],” he twitted.

Groysman earlier met with Prime Minister of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Groysman has called for increase of the trade turnover between Ukraine and Slovakia to USD 1.5 billion in 2019.