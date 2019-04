Lawyers Of Ex-MP Kriuchkov Confirm His Refusal To Give Testimony, To Ask Court To Release Him

Lawyers of former member of the Ukrainian Parliament / former board chairperson of the Enerhomerezha Holding Company private joint-stock company, Dmytro Kriuchkov, has confirmed his refusal to give testimony to the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) and intend to ask court to release his with no obligations.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from Kriuchkov’s lawyer, Oleksandr Lysak.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, April 17, the Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv will consider measure of restraint for former member of the Ukrainian Parliament / former board chairperson of the Enerhomerezha Holding Company private joint-stock company, Dmytro Kriuchkov, who was extradited from the Federal Republic of Germany to Ukraine and detained at the Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv region).

The hearing will take place on Maksyma Kryvonosa street at 9 a.m.