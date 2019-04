IMF Expecting Ukraine’s Nominal GDP To Be USD 134.89 Billion Based On Hryvnia Exchange Rate Of 28.68 UAH/USD I

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expecting Ukraine's nominal gross domestic product to amount to USD 134.89 billion based on the hryvnia exchange rate of 28.68 UAH/USD in 2019.

This follows from the data in the World Economic Outlook (WEO), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This year, the nominal GDP is expected to be USD 134.89 billion and to grow to USD 206.73 billion by 2024.

In 2021, the hryvnia might devaluate to 30.55 UAH/USD, in 2022 – to 31.01 UAH/USD, in 2023 – to 31.47 UAH/USD and in 2024 – to 31.94 UAH/USD.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the IMF has retained the outlook for the GDP growth in Ukraine at 2.7% as at late 2019.