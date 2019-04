Olimpiyskiy NSC Initiating Negotiations With Zelenskyi And Poroshenko's Headquarters On Debates At Stadium

The Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex is initiating negotiations with headquarters of presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, and incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, as to the debates at the stadium.

The NSC has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, authorized representatives of the candidates have applied the NSC as to holding of the debates.

In particular, respective application from the Poroshenko’s headquarters mentions April 14 and 19 as the dates for the debates, and the one from the Zelenskyi’s team mentions April 19.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Interior Affairs has started preparation for security measures before the debates between Poroshenko and Zelenskyi at the Olimpiyskiy NSC.