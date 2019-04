Gas Price For Population Down 3.5% To UAH 8.35 Per Cubic Meter From April - Source

From April 1, the price of natural gas for the population has decreased by 3.5% or 30 kopecks to UAH 8.35 per cubic meter.

A source in the government said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

It is noted that in April, the price of gas for industry decreased by 19.1% or UAH 1,698 per thousand cubic meters to UAH 7,188 per thousand cubic meters, which is almost by UAH 300 lower than the price at which Naftogaz sells gas to the population under special obligations, established by resolution No.867 from November 2018 - UAH 7,482 per thousand cubic meters.

Sources specified that the price would be UAH 8,246 per thousand cubic meters instead of UAH 8,549 per thousand cubic meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Naftogaz proposes the Cabinet of Ministers to terminate the special obligations regime for gas supply to the population and enterprises of heating utilities and open the consumer market for competition between suppliers.

The board chairperson of Naftogaz, Andrii Kobolev, noted that, taking into account VAT and transportation and supply costs, the market price is about UAH 8,380 per thousand cubic meters, and the population pays UAH 8,550 per thousand cubic meters.

Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No.293 "Some issues of the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint-Stock Company joint-stock company" comes into force after its publication in the Uriadovyi Kurier official newspaper of the central executive bodies.

From November 1, 2018, the price of natural gas for the population increased by 23% to UAH 8,548.92 per thousand cubic meters compared to the previous price (UAH 6,958 per thousand cubic meters).