MP Kuprii Heads For Next President Of Ukraine Zelenskyi Interfactional Association, Becomes Its Only Member

Non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Vitalii Kuprii, has headed the For Next President Of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi interfactional association and become its only member.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy has announced this today, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Parubiy admits that the association might be joined by other MPs and is asking Kuprii to provide the list of new members.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the meeting of the Conciliatory Council on April 8, Kuprii said he was initiating the establishment of the For Next President Of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi interfactional association.