The operating director of one of the largest Ukrainian producers and exporters of sunflowerseed oil, the Allseeds company (Kyiv), Volodymyr Slabovskyi, was killed in a road accident.

Allseeds board chairperson Viacheslav Petrysche wrote this on Facebook on the evening of April 7, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Petrysche noted that it was Slabovskyi’s first ride on a new bike.

Slabovskyi has been working in the agrarian business for more than 20 years.

He came to Allseeds in 2015.

Slabovskyi is also known as a volunteer Vlad.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Allseeds plans to increase the reservoir park of the terminal of vegetable oils in the Yuzhnyi seaport to 200,000 tons and to begin construction of a soybean plant.

In 2015, Allseeds invested about USD 200 million in the opening of an oil extraction plant in the Yuzhnyi sea commercial port with a capacity of 800,000 tons of sunflower seeds per year.

In 2013, Allseeds launched a terminal for transshipment of vegetable oils with a capacity of 42,000 tons of one-time storage at the Yuzhnyi port.