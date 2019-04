Cabinet Approves Energoatom's 2019 Financial Plan With Profit Of UAH 7.1 Billion And Net Income Of UAH 58.6 Bi

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the financial plan of the Energoatom national nuclear power generating company for 2019 with an expected net profit of UAH 7.119 billion and net income of UAH 58.617 billion.

The relevant decision was taken at the Cabinet of Ministers meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the adopted financial plan, Energoatom expects the cost of sales in the amount of UAH 40.798 billion.

Gross profit of the company for 2019 is planned at the level of UAH 17.819 billion.

Financial plan also provides for EBITDA (profit before taxes, interest and depreciation) at the level of UAH 23.706 billion.

Besides, the financial plan provides for capital investments in 2019 in the amount of UAH 12.862 billion, which are mainly planned to increase the protection of existing power units, the construction of a Centralized Spent Fuel Storage Facility (CSFSF), the reconstruction of technical water supply at the South-Ukraine nuclear power plant (Mykolaiv region) and completion of the Tashlyk pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant.

The financial plan of Energoatom was calculated at tariffs - 73.19 kopecks per kWh.

For 2019, the financial plan provides for the supply of electric energy to the wholesale electricity market (WEM) of Ukraine in the amount of 78.49 billion kWh.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the financial plan of Energoatom for 2018 with a profit of UAH 327.63 million and net income of UAH 40.5 billion.

In 2018, Energoatom increased profit by 21% to UAH 4.6 billion, increasing net income by 14% to UAH 44 billion.

Energoatom operates four active NPPs that operate 15 nuclear units, 13 of VVER-1000 types and two of VVER-440 type of aggregate capacity 13,835 MW, two hydroelectric units of the Tashlyk pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant of 302 MW capacity and two hydroelectric units of the Oleksandrivka hydroelectric power plant of 11.5 MW capacity.