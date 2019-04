The team of presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi urges President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko to provide through the parliamentary majority introduction of the open party tickets for the parliamentary election before the inauguration of the president to be elected in the second round of the presidential election.

Zelenskyi's team announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have studied attentively the statement by President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko saying he has heard the young generation who voted against him. Therefore, we demand that he do the following through the parliamentary majority he controls and heads of law enforcement agencies before the end of time of his powers at the post of the President of Ukraine: to provide adoption of the law cancelling the practice of declaration of incomes and expenses for public activists; to re-launch the work of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention through forming a new team of this body with participation of international experts and introduction of outside audit of the activities of this body; to provide adoption of the election law for introducing a proportional election system with open party tickets at the next parliamentary election," reads the statement.

The team of Zelenskyi also urges him to sack Serhii Semochko as the first deputy head of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

The team of Zelenskyi also demands to facilitate the start of work of the Higher Anticorruption Court.

The team of Zelenskyi demands to deprive the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Police and other law enforcement agencies of powers in the field of fight against the economic crime.

The team of Zelenskyi demands to abolish the Rotterdam+ formula for calculation of price of coal and to launch an independent audit of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utility Services.

The team of Zelenskyi urges Poroshenko to make public a list of his offshore companies and banks in which the companies have accounts and to publish financial reports of the companies for the past five years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the first round of the presidential election in Ukraine was on March 31, 2019.