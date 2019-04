Gazprom Ups Gas Supply To Ukraine-Uncontrolled Territories Of Donbas By 12.8% To 2.7 Billion Cubic Meters In 2

In 2018, Gazprom (Russia) increased supply of natural gas to temporarily uncontrolled by Ukrainian authorities territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions by 12.8% or 311 million cubic meters to 2.738 billion cubic meters.

This is evidenced by the data of the report of Gazprom for the fourth quarter of 2018, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Based on the data of Gazprom, in the first quarter of 2018, 1.242 billion cubic meters of gas were supplied to the Ukraine-uncontrolled territories of Donbas, in the second quarter - 292 million cubic meters of gas, in the third quarter - 222 million cubic meters and in the fourth quarter - 982 million cubic meters of gas.

Besides, in 2017, Gazprom supplied 2.427 billion cubic meters of gas to the uncontrolled territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2016, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company announced it did not intend to pay Gazprom for the gas delivered into the uncontrolled territories of Donbas.

Naftogaz also said it did not accept any gas under the existing contract with Gazprom at the gas-measuring stations (GMS) of Prokhorovka and Platove.

Accordingly, data on gas supplies through these GMS cannot be used in the preparation of gas delivery and acceptance acts and, accordingly, the volumes of this gas are not payable by Naftogaz.

Earlier it was reported that Naftogaz has not bought gas from Gazprom since November 2015, and before that the company imported gas exclusively through the points of entry to the gas transportation system in the territories controlled by Ukraine.