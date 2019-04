A total of 30.26% of voters supported presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, 15.98% incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, and 13.36% - Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko, after 90.26% of e-reports on voting results counted.

This follows from the dated posted in the Election information and analytical system, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, 11.54% of voters supported Co-Chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association, Yurii Boiko.

7.0% - Civic Initiative party leader, Anatolii Hrytsenko,

5.97% - Presidential candidate / former chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU; 2003-2005), Ihor Smeshko.

5.44% - Chairperson of the Radical Party faction at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Oleh Liashko.

4.24% - deputy chairperson of the Opposition bloc parliamentary faction, Oleksandr Vilkul.

1.65% - former chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Koshulynskyi

The other candidates received less than 1% of votes.

Data is being updated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the turnout of voters at the presidential election on March 31 was 63.52%.

Officially, the voting results must be set before April 10 inclusively.

If none of the candidates gain more than 50%, then the second round of election should be scheduled for April 21.