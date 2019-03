PGO Refuses To Provide Ukrainian News Agency List Of Untouchables Given To Lutsenko By Yovanovitch

The Prosecutor-General’s Office (PGO) has refused to provide the “do not prosecute” list that the country’s Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch gave to Prosecutor-General Yurii Lutsenko.

This is stated in the PGO’s response to an information request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

The Prosecutor-General’s Office stated in its response to the information request that it does not handle the requested information.

The Ukrainian News Agency requested that the Prosecutor-General’s Office provide the list of the persons that Yovanovitch asked Lutsenko not to prosecute.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lutsenko said in a recent interview with U.S.-based Hill.TV that Yovanovitch gave him a “do not prosecute” list during their first meeting.

The United States has denied that Yovanovitch gave such a list to Lutsenko.