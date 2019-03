Amnesty International states that the situation involving human rights in the Russia-annexed Crimea has somewhat worsened.

This follows from the report by Amnesty International at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, Crimea continues being closed for international human rights observers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 27, Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) Liudmyla Denisova said that Russian law enforcers detained 24 Crimean Tatars in Simferopol in the Russia-annexed Crimea.