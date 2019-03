NACB Dismisses Cases Upon Unlawful Enrichment Of MPs Dubnevych And Bilotserkovets

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has dismissed criminal cases upon unlawful enrichment of members of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction, Bohdan Dubnevych and Dmytro Bilotserkovets.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source.

Respective decision was taken under the ruling of the Constitutional Court that voids criminal responsibility for unlawful enrichment.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, the NACB suspects Dubnevych of appropriation of UAH 93.2 million of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company's affiliate Production Center.