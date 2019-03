March 28 Last Day For Publishing Results Of Sociological Survey Before Presidential Election

Thursday, March 28 is the last day for publishing sociological survey results before the upcoming presidential election on March 31.

This is said in the Law of Ukraine On Election of President of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Friday, March 29 will be the last day of the election propaganda of the presidential candidates and Saturday, March 30 will be so-called day of pre-election silence.

The Central Election Commission will have to provide official results of the presidential election not later than on April 10.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ilko Kucheriv's Democratic Initiatives foundation, the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, and Oleksandr Razumkov's Center for Economic and Political Research have created a consortium to hold an exit poll at the presidential election of March 31.

The 112 Ukraine and NewsOne television channels have commissioned the SORA Institute for Social Research and Consulting (Austria), the Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute of Sociological Research, and the Social Monitoring Center to conduct a nationwide exit poll during the March 31 presidential election.