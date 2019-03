Ukrainian Orthodox Church Asks Court To Invalidate Culture Ministry Decision Requiring It To Indicate It Belon

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) has asked a court to declare unlawful the Ministry of Culture’s decision that requires it to indicate in its name that it belongs to the Russian Orthodox Church.

The District Administrative Court of Kyiv announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Culture recently published a list of entities that are required to indicate in their its names that they belong to the Russian. The list consists of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) and four other organizations.

These organizations must are required to amend their charters within three months and submit them for registration in accordance with the established procedure.