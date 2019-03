Appeal Court Allows NACB Not To Declassify Cooperation Memorandums With FBI

The Sixth Appeal Administrative Court has allowed the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) not to declassify the texts of the cooperation memorandums with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States.

This is said in the court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Sixth Appeal Administrative Court considered an appeal against the ruling of the Kyiv District Administrative Court of November 23, 2018, obliging the NACB to declassify the memorandums with the FBI.

In March 2019, the Sixth Appeal Administrative Court satisfied the appeal and canceled the ruling of the court of the first instance.

The NACB and the FBI signed two memorandums on June 29, 2016, and June 29, 2017.

According to the memorandums their texts are confidential.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 23, 2018, the Kyiv District Administrative Court obliged the NACB to publish cooperation memorandums with the FBI.

In June 2017, the NACB and the FBI agreed to prolong cooperation by two years.