Russian Ombudsperson Moskalkova Arrives In Ukraine To Attend Hearing Of Vyshynskyi Case

Russian Ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova has arrived in Ukraine and on Wednesday will take part in a hearing of the case against Director of RIA Novosti Ukraine, Kyrylo Vyshynskyi, who is suspected of high treason.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the office of the Ukrainian ombudsperson.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) Liudmyla Denisova is calling on Moskalkova to assist in immediate exchange of 25 Ukrainian citizens for 25 citizens of Russia.