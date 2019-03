State Investigation Bureau Launches Investigation Against Leaders Of NACB On Suspicion Of Taking Bribe During

The State Investigation Bureau has launched investigation against leaders of the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) on suspicion of taking a bribe during procurement of 12 Skoda cars.

This is said in court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The State Investigation Bureau launched the investigation on December 19, 2018, on signs of power abuse by officials of the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine.

On July 25, 2018, the NACB announced a tender to procure special cars, including Skoda Kodiaq- 4 units., Skoda Octavia А7- 6 units., Skoda Octavia А7 Combi - 1 unit., Skoda Superb - 1 unit., and a microbus- 1 unit., for expected UAH 12.1 million.

Participating in the tender were two companies, including the limited liability company Eurocar and the limited liability company Prague Automobile Center on the Belt Highway.

On October 25, 2018, following the tender the NACB and the tender winner - Eurocar company - signed 4 contracts on 12 automobiles for UAH 12.07 million.

Having studied the tender materials the State Investigation Bureau saw signs of anticompetitive agreed actions.

The State Investigation Bureau has established that the Eurocar company is the only official distributor of Skoda Auto a.s. (the Czech Republic) and official supplier of Skoda automobiles in Ukraine sold through the dealer network of the Eurocar company.

The dealer network of the Eurocar company includes the limited liability company Prague Automobile Center on the Belt Highway as a dealer.

The Eurocar company had influence on the dealer, including through market relations. Therefore, the two companies were linked persons in compliance with the law on public procurements.

The tender committee of the NACB was obliged to establish the fact.

The loss during the procurement of the 12 automobiles is estimated at UAH 1.5 million.

The loss during the procurement of the 12 automobiles is estimated at UAH 1.5 million.