The supervisory board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company has taken into account the proposals of the Prime Minister for signing a new contract with the Naftogaz head Andrii Kobolev. According to Ukrainian News Agency's data, the new contract for one year can be approved at the Cabinet's meeting on Wednesday, March 20. According to Ukrainian News Agency's data, last week, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman met with the G7 ambassadors, at which they insistently recommended not making any sudden movements regarding a change in the leadership of the Naftogaz of Ukraine.

An intrigue concerning the future leader of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine after March 22 can almost be considered solved. It is on this day that the contract with the current head of the Naftogaz of Ukraine, Andrii Kobolev, ends.

It was signed in March 2016 by the Minister of Economic Development and Trade Aivaras Abromavicius. At that time, the company was under the control of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, and the head of the ministry could make such a decision without the consent of the Cabinet of Ministers. Then the Naftogaz of Ukraine passed into the management of the Cabinet, and the government’s resolution became obligatory.

According to Ukrainian News Agency's data, at the next meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of March 20, a decision to conclude a new contract with the current head can be made.

More detailed information on the issue is available on the website of Ukrainian News Agency: https://ukranews.com/publication/2626-kontrakt-s-kobolevym-gotovyatsya-prodlit-reshenie-mozhet-byt-prinyato-uzhe-v-sredu