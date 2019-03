Ryanair (Ireland), the largest low-cost airline in Europe, intends to open the Kyiv - Katowice (Poland) flight from October 30.

This is evidenced by this booking system of the company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Flights will be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 10:25 a.m. from Kyiv and at 07:00 a.m. from Katowice.

Travel time is 1 hour 50 minutes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kharkiv International Airport expects that the largest low-cost airline in Europe, Ryanair (Ireland), will start flying from the airport this year.

Ryanair intends to launch flights from Kyiv to Athens, Dublin, Manchester, Sofia and Paphos in 2019.

On September 3, 2018, Ryanair launched the first flight from Ukraine - Kyiv - Berlin (Germany).