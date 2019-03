NACB Refuses To Open Power Abuse Cases Against Minister Avakov And Former Head Of National Police Dekanoidze

The National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) has refused to open power abuse cases against Interior Minister Arsen Avakov and Khatia Dekanoidze, the former head of the National Police of Ukraine.

This is said in court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In December 2018, the NACB received crime reports concerning President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, Justice Minister Pavlo Petrenko, acting head of the Presidential Administration Vitalii Kovalchuk, Khatia Dekanoidze, Minister Avakov, Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko.

The NACB did not open cases and a citizen sued the NACB.

The court refused to satisfy the lawsuit of the citizen who wanted the court to oblige the NACB to open cases, as the crime report did not provide enough evidence of crimes allegedly committed by the officials.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv has refused to oblige the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine to investigate a bribe allegedly given by President Petro Poroshenko to Tetiana Slypachuk, the chairperson of the Central Election Commission.