The Democratic Republic of the Congo is characterized by a significant elevation changes. It significantly complicates work of aviation units. Consequently, the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has faced the challenge: to strengthen local armed forces, it is necessary to establish logistical connection with their camps located high in the mountains. However, ground roads to such locations simply do not exist, and landing on extemporary high-altitude landing areas of minimal sizes can be carried outonly by a pro-level pilot.

Thus, Ukrainian contingent was the only one among the Mission's aviation units to deliver cargoes to conditionally suitable landing sites near the mountain villages of Kaholoholo, Mitamba and Kitoga. Our crew worked in the interests of local armed forces, delivering ammunition and food. In the course of work, two more Ukrainian pilots got admission to work on landing sites outside the airfield of limited size at an elevation of up to three thousand meters above sea level. This type of admission can not be obtained in Ukraine, because there are no landing sites at similar altitudes. Detachment commander colonel Vitalii Tsapko personally handed knowledge to two other pilots during flight task performance. It is very important that now these pilots themselves canbeinstructors and help their colleagues to gain the same skills.

Ukrainian peacekeepers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo demonstrate that they are the best in thescale of world arena and also gain and bring to the Armed Forces of Ukraine invaluable experience.

Assistant commander of the 18th separate helicopter detachment on communications with mass media, 1st Lieutenant Andrii Ostapiuk.