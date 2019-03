24.7% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Ready To Vote For Zelenskyi, 18.3% - For Tymoshenko,

A total of 24.7% of pollees questioned by the Rating sociological group are ready to vote for actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi; 18.3% for Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko; and 16.8% for incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko at the upcoming presidential election on March 31, 2019.

Besides, a total of 10.3% of respondents are ready to support Civic Initiative party leader Anatolii Hrytsenko; 9.9% for co-chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association, Yurii Boiko; 5.7% for Chairperson of the Radical Party faction at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Oleh Liashko; 3.3% for former chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Ihor Smeshko; 2.7% for deputy chairperson of the Opposition bloc parliamentary faction, Oleksandr Vilkul; 2.7% for non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Yevhen Murayev (this candidate will not take part in the election as he has withdrawn his candidacy in favor of Oleksandr Vilkul); 1.4% for former deputy chairperson of the Svoboda All-Ukrainian Association party, Ruslan Koshulynskyi; and 1.3% for non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Oleksandr Shevchenko.

Asked if they would take part in the March 31 election, 72% gave affirmative answers; 11% said they would rather participate; 9% were negative, and 4% were undecided.

The poll was conducted among 5,000 adult respondents in the period of March 1-7.

The sampling error does not exceed 1.5%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the latest poll conducted by the Rating sociological group and published by Ukrainian News Agency on March 4, a total of 25.1% of pollees were ready to vote for actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, 16.6% for incumbent president Petro Poroshenko, and 16.2% for Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko, at the upcoming presidential election.