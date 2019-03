40.9% Of Pollees Questioned By Sofia Center Stand For Direct Negotiations With Russian Leadership On Peace In

A total of 40.9% of pollees questioned by the Sofia Sociological Surveys Center said a peaceful solution should be achieved through direct negotiations with leaders of Russia and representatives of the so-called Luhansk People's Republic and Donetsk's People's Republic on the ground of a compromise.

Ukrainian News Agency learnt this from results of the poll.

Of those polled, 36.1% said the victory should be achieved through diplomatic and defensive means and 9.7% said they stood for victory through an offensive operations, 8.2% said they stood for freezing the conflict without recognizing the so-called republics.

Of those polled, 5.1% said they were undecided.

The poll was conducted between February 26 and March 4.

A total of 2,018 adult respondents took part in the poll in all regions located on the controlled territory of Ukraine.

The sampling error does not exceed 2.2%.

