The High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ) has selected winners of the tender for posts of judges of the Higher Anticorruption Court.

Deputy Head of the HQCJ, Stanyslav Schotka, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He read out the final list containing the number of points obtained by 52 judge candidates.

The first 27 candidates are the winners of the tender for the Anticorruption Court.

The largest number of points was received by Pechenihy District Court of Kharkiv region judge, Olena Tanasevych (792 points); Sharhorod District Court of Vinnytsia region judge, Ihor Strohyi (782 points); Trostianets District Court of Sumy region judge, Viktor Maslov (779 points); head of the Hrebinka District Court of Poltava region, Lesia Fedorak (769 points) and judge of the Akhtyrskyi City District Court of Sumy region, Oksana Oliinyk (768 points).

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, on February 22, the Higher Anticorruption Court is registered as a legal entity.