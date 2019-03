Lviv City Mayor Andrii Sadovyi has decided to withdraw from election in favor of former defense minister (2005-2007) / leader of the Civic Position party, Anatolii Hrytsenko.

Sadovyi has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Sadovyi hopes that his decision will allow the candidate from democratic forces to win.

He said he had no agreements with Hrytsenko and added he would sign a public agreement with Hrytsenko on principles of defense and security of the state, fight against corruption, occupied territories, and purity of staff policy.

At the same time, Sadovyi noted that in his opinion Samopomich Association had to become a platform for unification of all democratic forces to win the upcoming parliamentary and local elections.

Samopomich Association and Democratic Alliance have ordered a poll from the Fama agency to help Sadovyi take respective decision.

In compliance with its results, in the period of December 2018 - February 2019, Hrytsenko's respondents' support results grew from 2.9% to 4.6%, his reserve indicators remained at the level of 5.1-5.8% and his potential remained at the level of 9.8-9.4%; at the same time, Sadovyi's core results have strengthened from 0.5% to 2% with no changes in his reserve (1.7 - 2.7%) and potential (5.1- 5.9%).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 18.3% of pollees questioned by the Sofia Sociological Surveys Center are ready to vote for actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, 15.4% for Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko, and 12.1% for incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, at the upcoming presidential election.